Dolphins sign wide receiver Chester Rogers

Over the last several days, many NFL players have decided to opt-out of the 2020 season. And through this process, the Dolphins have lost veteran wide receivers Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson.

Sure, many believe Miami’s WR room is littered with young, talented players. However, it was only a matter of time before Chris Grier and Brian Flores started scouring the list of NFL free agents for a veteran presence.

Yesterday, the Dolphins re-signed veteran WR Ricardo Louis, the former 2016 fourth-round draft pick.

However, that wasn’t the only veteran WR that recently earned a new contract with the team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal with former Indianapolis Colts WR Chester Rogers.

Having lost WRs Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson to opt outs, the Dolphins now have signed former Colts’ WR Chester Rogers to a one-year contract, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2020

Rogers, 26, appeared in 53 games with the Colts combining for 111 receptions, 1,221 yards, and five touchdowns. The UDFA from Grambling State had his best season in 2017 catching 53 passes for 485 yards and three touchdowns.

It seems extremely unlikely that both Louis and Rogers make the Dolphins’ final roster. But as we quickly learned with Coach Flores and his staff, the best players will play.

It’s now up to Chester Rogers to prove he belongs.