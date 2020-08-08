Dolphins sign Ricardo Louis (again) and activate four from COVID-19 list; Ray Smith retires

The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of free agent wide receiver Ricardo Louis on Saturday. The Dolphins released Louis on July 25 as part of the team’s pre-training camp roster cuts. Louis, who first joined the Dolphins in April 2019 but spent all of last season on injured reserve with a knee injury before re-signing with the team after the season, returns to a Miami team looking to fill holes in the roster left when both Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opted-out of the season due to the coronavirus.

Louis was a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 out of the University of Miami. The Miami native appeared in 32 games, with 12 starts, in his first two years in the league, catching 45 passes for 562 yards. He spent 2018 on injured reserve due to a neck injury.

The Dolphins also activated defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle Benito Jones, guard Solomon Kindley, and wide receiver Kirk Merritt from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. All four players were placed on the list on Friday. The COVID-19 list was added this year as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. Players placed on the list either have tested positive for the virus, or have had close contact with someone who has tested positive. The players remain on the list until they are cleared medically, though teams do not announce which criteria landed the player on the list. Miami still has guard Ereck Flowers on the list.

The team announced defensive tackle Ray Smith would be retiring and placed him on the Reserve/Retired list. Smith joined the Dolphins in July after being awarded to the team off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the 2019 season on the practice squads of the 49ers and the Detroit Lions after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College.