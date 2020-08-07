The Splash Zone 8/7/20: Dolphins Have Plenty Of Depth At Wide Receiver

Despite Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opting out of the 2020 season, the Dolphins have plenty of depth at the wide receiver position. Isaiah Ford came on strong at the end of last season and should see plenty of opportunities now that he is moving up the depth chart. Gary Jennings could see himself put into action as the team has been raving about this young receiver. The Dolphins don’t need to sign a veteran when they have plenty of youthful talent on the roster at the moment.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Despite opt-outs, Miami Dolphins not decimated at wide receiver. Here’s why - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins have youthful depth at receiver

Dolphins Defensive Line

2020 Training Camp Preview: Interior Defensive Line

Exploring the versatility of the big guys up front on defense

Dolphins Training Camp

Dolphins Remade Roster Quickly Developing Chemistry

Recapping a busy Wednesday from Dolphins HQ, including Christian Wilkins on how the new additions are fitting into the Dolphins locker room, culture

Today from Dolphins HQ: Personalities Meshing Early

Player's address media, roster news and all the latest from Davie

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/6/20: Albert Wilson Opts Out Of 2020 Season - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins slot receiver Malcolm Perry? Could the rookie solve Miami’s sudden roster hole? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins used a seventh-round pick on Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, listing him on their roster as a running back. The triple-option helmsman could be a special teams option for Miami...