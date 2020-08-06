Dolphins add Raekwon Davis, Shaq Lawson, four more to COVID-19 list; Activate Malcolm Perry, Zach Sieler

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday the addition of six players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Teams are required to place players on the list if they test positive for the coronavirus or if they have had close contact with someone who has tested positive. Teams are not authorized to reveal if the player is positive for the virus.

Placed on the list on Thursday were defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle Benito Jones, safety Brandon Jones, guard Solomon Kindley, defensive end Shaq Lawson and wide receiver Kirk Merritt. The team also announced they were activating running back Malcolm Perry and defensive tackle Zach Sieler from the list. Perry was added to the list on August 4 while Sieler was placed on the list on July 31.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and guard Ereck Flowers remain on the list.

The Dolphins are in the middle of their strength and conditioning program of their 2020 training camp, a period that will run through August 11. They will then move into the “gradual ramp-up period” from August 12-16, with the first true practices beginning. Helmets will be allowed on August 12 and 13, with shells added on August 14 and 16. August 15 is a mandated off day. The “contact integration period” begins on August 17, running through September 6, and will feature up to 14 full-padded practices.