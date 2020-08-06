Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 08/06/2020

Most of us remember the whole concept of the Miami Dolphins tanking for the season. Many of us may never forget it thanks to how seriously some took it until we got to the point where it seemed as if the entire fan base was at war online. There was the whole tank for Tua Tagovailoa group and then there were other factions that were tank for Joe Burrow and beyond that there were a few other groups that were for some other quarterback that was coming out and even some that thought we should wait until next year and grab a quarterback that they preferred that may not be coming out in 2020. The fans assumed that was what was happening, the media for sure thought that was what was happening and the league office even believed that was what was happening, even threatening to investigate the team for doing so. I do not believe that there are any steadfast rules in the NFL against intentionally throwing games but I can see why any sports league would be against such a thing, especially the NFL.

With far fewer games than any other league plays, where intentionally throwing a game could change the whole playoff structure if you just “handed” another team a victory not to mention the draft implications it could create a whole slew of issues. What if you were the team that lost the division because the team that won it over you only did so because a team they played threw the game? That being said we have seen playoff teams whos seeding in the playoffs are already set with anywhere from one to three regular season games left to play start sitting starters. This has always seemed like throwing a game when a team sits all of their stars, usually losing the game due to this one fact.

So in the end it seems as if the team was focused on one guy all along, Tua Tagovailoa, despite the serious hip injury that ended his 2019 season. On top of that, despite trading away much of our top talent in an effort to amass as much future draft capital as possible our new head coach Brian Flores had no intention on throwing any game nor do I suspect, now that we have gotten to see him coach and get to know him better personality wise, will ever be the kind of coach to throw any game. Somehow, someway, much to the dismay of many Dolphins fans, Flores managed to win five games with a roster that mostly look like a practice squad even after some of the really good talent we managed to hold on to went down for the season.

Flores ability to coach this team to five wins including knocking off the New England Patriots at home in the final game of the season, thus making the Kansas City Chiefs road to the Super Bowl easier was enough to convince the majority of fans that Flores was finally the right guy to lead this team into the future. Now the bigger question is about the quarterback we drafted with the number 5 overall pick. Some fans are still not sold on him as an NFL quarterback and some that are question if he will last very long at this level with his history of injuries.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is which of the two quarterbacks do you expect will have a better career when all is said and done, Tua Tagovailoa or one year wonder kid Joe Burrow? Tua has a longer track record but has questions about his size and his injury past while Joe Burrow who could not start at Ohio State and thus transferred to LSU and had the most lackluster career until he exploded during the 2019 season winning him both the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship. So will Tua’s injury past eventually catch up with him giving him a short NFL career? Did Joe Burrow only look like the best thing since sliced bread because he had an offense around him that was so good that the entire offense is either now in the NFL or will be by next draft?

Give us your thoughts below-