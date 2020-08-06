Dolphins’ receiving corps sees shake up after Hurns and Wilson opt-out

As we push towards the Miami Dolphins 2020 season, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode, Jake and Josh discuss the recent shake-up to the Dolphins’ wide receiver corps.

First, we discuss the recent opt-outs by veterans Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson. How does this impact the Dolphins in 2020? And is this the last time we see these players in aqua and orange?

Next, we take a look at the active roster and try to figure out which players could step up in their absence. Is this the year Jakeem Grant finally proves to the world he can be a dynamic wide receiver? Will Isaiah Ford continue his upward trajectory? And which young WR will take the next step—Gary Jennings or Kirk Merritt? And let’s not forget the Midshipman Malcolm Perry.

Lastly, we take a look at the current group of free agents, name our price on PPV training camp, and wait patiently for the Dolphins to release photos of Tua in his uniform.

All of this and much more on this episode of Phinsider Radio.

