Dolphins slot receiver Malcolm Perry? Could the rookie solve Miami’s sudden roster hole?

The Miami Dolphins used a seventh-round pick on Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, listing him on their roster as a running back. The triple-option helmsman could be a special teams option for Miami along with depth behind Matt Breida and Jordan Howard in the backfield. Or, he could be the solution to a sudden problem the Dolphins are facing.

On Tuesday, Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns opted out of the 2020 season, citing health concerns for his family, including his soon-to-be-born baby. On Wednesday, Albert Wilson also used his ability to opt out of the season, again citing family health concerns. While both players are doing what is right for them and their families, it leaves the Dolphins with a suddenly gaping hole at the slot receiver position. Could Perry be the solution?

According to a report on Wednesday from the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley and Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have “asked [Perry] to learn the slot receiver position.” They go on to add that Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper compared Perry to Julian Edelman and Antwaan Randle-El, both of whom played quarterback in college then had strong careers at receiver in the NFL. If Perry can develop into a player like either of them, Miami could have the solution to their sudden roster hole on the roster already.

In four years at Navy, Perry threw for 1,311 yards on 51.3 percent completions with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. As a triple-option quarterback, however, throwing was not his primary responsibility. He rushed for 4,539 yards on 614 carries, giving him a 7.1 yards-per-attempt average while scoring 40 touchdowns. He also caught 22 receptions for 470 yards and three scores in his college career.

Perry is not the answer most people would immediately give to how Miami fills the slot receiver position this year, but it appears the Dolphins are at least considering it.