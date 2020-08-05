Dolphins release Cordrea Tankersley and Rex Sunahara

Training camp has officially started around the National Football League.

Players and coaches have been at NFL facilities for a little over a week now. And as we’ve witnessed early on in the process—there will be a ton of roster moves made between now and week 1.

Earlier today, for example, Jerome Baker returned to practice after being removed from the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

The Dolphins later announced they had activated veteran cornerback Cordrea Tankersley from the reserve list to part ways with him shortly afterward. Long-snapper Rex Sunahara also suffered the same fate.

Here is the official statement from the Dolphins on the release of cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and long-snapper Rex Sunahara.

We have activated CB Cordrea Tankersley off the reserve/COVID-19 list.



We have waived LS Rex Sunahara and Cordrea Tankersley. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 4, 2020

Tankersley, a former 2017 third-round pick, played 17 career games with the Dolphins and amassed 35 tackles and seven pass breakups during this time. Tank hoped to get a chance this offseason to prove he belonged on Miami’s roster, but unfortunately, he must now embark on the journey to make another NFL team’s 53-man roster.

As for Sunahara, it was evident by the investment made on Blake Ferguson that we would be saying sayonara to Sunahara, sooner rather than later.

