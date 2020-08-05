Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots reportedly showing interest in ex-Titans Pro Bowler Delanie Walker - Pats Pulpit

Delanie Walker, 35, was released by the Titans in March.





Jets release Quincy Enunwa, waive Trenton Cannon - Gang Green Nation

The Jets announced several roster moves on Monday afternoon. The most notable was the release of wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.





Buffalo Bills opponent preview: Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings

The Dolphins added a new QB this offseason.

AFC NORTH:

Report: Ravens expected to sign TE Jerell Adams - Baltimore Beatdown

Reports began circulating early on Monday that the Ravens were in the market for a veteran tight end, with big names such as Delanie Walker being thrown around. It appears they’ve in fact made...





Minkah Fitzpatrick ready for more responsibilities than he was given - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers safety who joined the team in Week 3 last season was capable of doing more according to defensive coordinator Keith Butler.





Bengals cutting Moritz Böhringer - Cincy Jungle

Böhringer joined the Bengals in 2018 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.





Despite WSJ article, Browns WR Odell Beckham doesn’t plan on opting out, per reports - Dawgs By Nature

Beckham is reportedly pleased with the Browns’ safety and sanitation measures.

AFC SOUTH:

Deshaun Watson Speaks On Contract Talks - Battle Red Blog

He’s going to jack up some commas.





Tennessee Titans agree to terms with first round pick Isaiah Wilson - Music City Miracles

The Titans have their first round pick ready to roll.





No. 11: Jacksonville Jaguars win 17-7 over Miami Dolphins - Big Cat Country

T.Y. Hilton to Start Camp on Active/Non Football Injury List - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts announced that star receiver T.Y. Hilton will start training camp on the Active/Non-Football Injury list due to a mild hamstring injury.

AFC WEST:

Broncos’ Ja’Wuan James opts out for 2020 - Mile High Report

The starting right tackle has taken the opt-out option, leaving Denver’s offensive line thinner than hoped for the year.





Chargers News: Can Justin Jackson be the Bolts’ secret weapon in 2020? - Bolts From The Blue

Third year is the charm?





Raiders news: No fans at Allegiant Stadium this season - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas says what Mark Davis said it would say





Should Chiefs add veteran cornerback for start of 2020 NFL season? - Arrowhead Pride

In the most recent Arrowhead Pride Laboratory podcast, we discussed what the Chiefs should do if Bashaud Breeland opens the season with a suspension.

NFC EAST:

Better or worse? New York Giants offensive line - Big Blue View

The Giants once again have massive changes in this position group





Doug Pederson speaks for first time since positive coronavirus test - Bleeding Green Nation

Hear from the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.





Could CeeDee Lamb really become Dak Prescott’s favorite receiver in 2020? - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys rookie receiver will get his chances, and just maybe break through in his first year.





Report: Washington to sign WR Dontrelle Inman today - Hogs Haven

The WFT gets a new receiver

NFC NORTH:

A World Cup-style NFL season could be the best solution to playing during a pandemic - Acme Packing Company

The NFL and players didn’t want to go to a bubble, but the challenges in baseball cast doubt on whether football can work without one. Going to regional bubbles and larger single-elimination tournament like the World Cup makes the most sense.





Report: Matthew Stafford tested positive for COVID-19 after 2 negative tests - Pride Of Detroit

Here’s what that means for Stafford and the Lions.





How will the Chicago Bears’ defense adapt to Eddie Goldman’s opt-out? - Windy City Gridiron

In the latest episode of Bear With Me, Robert S. reviews the on-field effects of Eddie Goldman’s 2020 season opt-out and provides his take on the team’s 5 most important players and position-groups.





Vikings Acquire DT P.J. Hall from Raiders - Daily Norseman

Minnesota gave up a conditional 7th round pick for the defensive tackle.

NFC SOUTH:

Despite a down year, Marshon Lattimore still a top 10 corner - Canal Street Chronicles

Considering his talent, age, potential and past performance, I think it’s safe to say we can expect a big year from Marshon Lattimore in 2020.





Falcons officially sign free agent CB Darqueze Dennard - The Falcoholic

One of the better free agents on the market, Dennard could help out a very young cornerback corps.





Panthers will make opposing defenses pick their poison - Cat Scratch Reader

For the first time in a very long time, the Panthers have a ton of offensive weapons





According to Cam Jordan, Buccaneers are ‘fighting for second place’ - Bucs Nation

That’s cute.

NFC WEST:

49ers sign TE Jordan Reed to a one-year deal - Niners Nation

Reed has a history with Kyle Shanahan





The 5 biggest storylines for #CardsCamp2020 - Revenge of the Birds

What are the top storylines to watch for an unusual Arizona Cardinals training camp this year?





Why the Seahawks added S Jamal Adams instead of addressing pass rush - Field Gulls

Football fans across the league are still shocked at the trade the Seattle Seahawks made to add safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets in continued efforts to improve a defense that has seen its...





What are the LA Rams biggest training camp storylines? - Turf Show Times

The storylines that could impact how the season goes