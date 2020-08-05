Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots reportedly showing interest in ex-Titans Pro Bowler Delanie Walker - Pats Pulpit
Delanie Walker, 35, was released by the Titans in March.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets release Quincy Enunwa, waive Trenton Cannon - Gang Green Nation
The Jets announced several roster moves on Monday afternoon. The most notable was the release of wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills opponent preview: Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings
The Dolphins added a new QB this offseason.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Report: Ravens expected to sign TE Jerell Adams - Baltimore Beatdown
Reports began circulating early on Monday that the Ravens were in the market for a veteran tight end, with big names such as Delanie Walker being thrown around. It appears they’ve in fact made...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Minkah Fitzpatrick ready for more responsibilities than he was given - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers safety who joined the team in Week 3 last season was capable of doing more according to defensive coordinator Keith Butler.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals cutting Moritz Böhringer - Cincy Jungle
Böhringer joined the Bengals in 2018 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Despite WSJ article, Browns WR Odell Beckham doesn’t plan on opting out, per reports - Dawgs By Nature
Beckham is reportedly pleased with the Browns’ safety and sanitation measures.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Deshaun Watson Speaks On Contract Talks - Battle Red Blog
He’s going to jack up some commas.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Tennessee Titans agree to terms with first round pick Isaiah Wilson - Music City Miracles
The Titans have their first round pick ready to roll.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
No. 11: Jacksonville Jaguars win 17-7 over Miami Dolphins - Big Cat Country
Make sure you subscribe to our Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter! We’ll be talking all things about this team as well as Q&A’s with readers, editorials, opinions, stuff you won’t see on the homepage,...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
T.Y. Hilton to Start Camp on Active/Non Football Injury List - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts announced that star receiver T.Y. Hilton will start training camp on the Active/Non-Football Injury list due to a mild hamstring injury.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos’ Ja’Wuan James opts out for 2020 - Mile High Report
The starting right tackle has taken the opt-out option, leaving Denver’s offensive line thinner than hoped for the year.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Can Justin Jackson be the Bolts’ secret weapon in 2020? - Bolts From The Blue
Third year is the charm?
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: No fans at Allegiant Stadium this season - Silver And Black Pride
Las Vegas says what Mark Davis said it would say
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Should Chiefs add veteran cornerback for start of 2020 NFL season? - Arrowhead Pride
In the most recent Arrowhead Pride Laboratory podcast, we discussed what the Chiefs should do if Bashaud Breeland opens the season with a suspension.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Better or worse? New York Giants offensive line - Big Blue View
The Giants once again have massive changes in this position group
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Doug Pederson speaks for first time since positive coronavirus test - Bleeding Green Nation
Hear from the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Could CeeDee Lamb really become Dak Prescott’s favorite receiver in 2020? - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys rookie receiver will get his chances, and just maybe break through in his first year.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Report: Washington to sign WR Dontrelle Inman today - Hogs Haven
The WFT gets a new receiver
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
A World Cup-style NFL season could be the best solution to playing during a pandemic - Acme Packing Company
The NFL and players didn’t want to go to a bubble, but the challenges in baseball cast doubt on whether football can work without one. Going to regional bubbles and larger single-elimination tournament like the World Cup makes the most sense.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Report: Matthew Stafford tested positive for COVID-19 after 2 negative tests - Pride Of Detroit
Here’s what that means for Stafford and the Lions.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
How will the Chicago Bears’ defense adapt to Eddie Goldman’s opt-out? - Windy City Gridiron
In the latest episode of Bear With Me, Robert S. reviews the on-field effects of Eddie Goldman’s 2020 season opt-out and provides his take on the team’s 5 most important players and position-groups.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Acquire DT P.J. Hall from Raiders - Daily Norseman
Minnesota gave up a conditional 7th round pick for the defensive tackle.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Despite a down year, Marshon Lattimore still a top 10 corner - Canal Street Chronicles
Considering his talent, age, potential and past performance, I think it’s safe to say we can expect a big year from Marshon Lattimore in 2020.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons officially sign free agent CB Darqueze Dennard - The Falcoholic
One of the better free agents on the market, Dennard could help out a very young cornerback corps.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers will make opposing defenses pick their poison - Cat Scratch Reader
For the first time in a very long time, the Panthers have a ton of offensive weapons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
According to Cam Jordan, Buccaneers are ‘fighting for second place’ - Bucs Nation
That’s cute.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers sign TE Jordan Reed to a one-year deal - Niners Nation
Reed has a history with Kyle Shanahan
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The 5 biggest storylines for #CardsCamp2020 - Revenge of the Birds
What are the top storylines to watch for an unusual Arizona Cardinals training camp this year?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why the Seahawks added S Jamal Adams instead of addressing pass rush - Field Gulls
Football fans across the league are still shocked at the trade the Seattle Seahawks made to add safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets in continued efforts to improve a defense that has seen its...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
What are the LA Rams biggest training camp storylines? - Turf Show Times
The storylines that could impact how the season goes
