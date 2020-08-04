Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 08/03/2020

For those of you that may not have heard the news, on Monday Dwane “The Rock” Johnson and his ex wife and well known Miami business woman Dany Garcia along with the help of a private equity firm purchased the XFL. Johnson was quick to give all the credit to his ex wife as she was not only the one that came up with the idea but orchestrated the entire deal. Of course us living in a society that is still sexist in many ways and only focuses on celebrity, most of the headlines made it sound as if it were only Johnson that had purchased the XFL. This also marks the first time that a sports league has been owned by a minority let alone two.

While Johnson was not born in Miami he has called it home ever since playing football at the University Of Miami. Many forget his days as a Cane as he also played opposite the line from Warren Sapp. This is of course why his show Ballers and other projects that he has undertaken have taken place in Miami or in many cases in Coral Gables (my hometown) right on the campus of the U. Anyway, now that the league has turned over to new ownership, specifically a savvy well known Cuban American business woman and a celebrity that has played football at a very high level tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you think that these two have what it takes to make this league actually work this time despite its two previous failures? Is it just a bit of Miami magic that it needed all along?

The second attempt at the XFL seemed to be going okay until the COVID situation shut all sports down. It’s hard for a new league to stay afloat as it is let alone having to shut down in only it’s first season. Additionally, some of the previous investors in the XFL did so with the idea that the NFL may someday buy into or outright buy the league as a sort of minor league for the NFL. We all know that the NFL has tried this in the past with the NFL Europe that started out with 10 teams in 1991 that eventually became only 6 teams until it ceased operation in 2007. But like with everything else timing is everything so we shall see!

So please give us your thought’s below-