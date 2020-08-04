Allen Hurns is the first Miami Dolphins player to opt-out of the 2020 season

With just two days remaining until the opt-out deadline, Allen Hurns is the first Miami Dolphins player to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six-year veteran took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce his decision.

With a baby boy on the way, Hurns thought it was in his best interest to take a step back and focus on his family, instead of trying to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. Players have until Thurday at 4 p.m. to opt-out of the season. If a player is considered a high risk for COVID-19, they can earn $350,000 if they choose to opt-out. Players without risk can earn $150,000 if they decide to opt out of the season.

Over 40 players have opted to sit out as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hurns originally signed with the Miami Dolphins in July of 2019 and signed an extension in November, which would keep him in a Dolphins uniform for two more seasons. He started seven games in 2019 and caught two touchdowns.

He was slated to be part of a loaded wide receiver room and was vying for a starting spot alongside DeVante Parker. With Preston Williams being cleared to return to practice, he joins Parker and Albert Wilson as Miami’s starting receivers to begin the season.

It is understandable why Hurns decided to opt-out of the season and will likely have another opportunity to compete for a starting job next season, especially if Miami’s receivers under-perform in 2020.

Editor’s Update: Following Hurns’ announcement, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores released a statement through the team, saying, “I understand and completely support Allen’s decision. It wasn’t an easy choice and I know he put a lot of thought into it. He had conversations with the people closest to him and did what he felt was best for him and his family. I respect the process he went through and how he cam to this decision. I wish him all the best and look forward to working with him next year.”