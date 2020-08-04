Dolphins make series of roster moves Monday; Add CB Picasso Nelson Jr

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the addition of cornerback Picasson Nelson, Jr. Nelson was claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. He spent part of the 2019 season on the Colts’ practice squad after originally signing as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played at Southern Mississippi, recording 202 tackles, 15 passes defensed, five interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Also on Monday, the Dolphins activated linebacker Jerome Baker from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team had placed their starting middle linebacker on the list Friday, indicating either he had tested positive for the coronavirus or had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive. Teams do not disclose which of those conditions occurred for the player. Baker, a third-round pick in 2018, has established himself in the middle of Miami’s defense, with 200 career tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in 32 games played, with 26 starts.

Along with the activation of Baker, the Dolphins placed rookie running back Malcolm Perry on the COVID-19 list. A seventh-round selection out of Navy, Malcolm played quarterback in college, setting the FBS quarterback rushing record in 2019 with 2,017 yards rushed and ranking second all-time at Navy with 4,359 rushing yards over his four years. Perry was highlighted last week for donating plasma to OneBlood, a not-for-profit blood center serving Florida and much of the southeastern United States. Perry, who had been listed as recovered from COVID-19 at the time, explained, “I was surprised initially but was happy because I was presented with the opportunity to give back and donate plasma and help people in need. Being able to give back to people who weren’t fortunate enough to react the same way you did to the virus and give back to the community was important.”