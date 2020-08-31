Dolphins add receiver depth and waive a linebacker

The Miami Dolphins have until Saturday to work their roster down from 80 players to just 55. With that in mind, the team is still looking to get a look at a few different players.

The team signed receiver Andy Jones and waived linebacker James Crawford on Monday morning, according to Aaron Wilson, who covers the NFL for the Houston Chronicle.

Dolphins signed wide receiver Andy Jones and waived linebacker James Crawford. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2020

Jones signed a futures deal with the Dolphins back in December, but was waved in April and has never played a snap with the team. Not only did Jones spend most of the 2019 season on Miami’s practice squad, but he had 11 receptions for 80 yards as a member of the Lions in 2018.

The 26-year-old went undrafted, but had 60 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior year at Jacksonville. The coaching staff is likely to take a long look at Jones this week as Kirk Merritt, Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker are not practicing on Monday, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

DeVante Parker, Kirk Merritt, Jakeem Grant and Jonathan Hubbard not practicing for Dolphins today; Parker and Grant in attendance. Access moving forward at Dolphins camp - through end of season - is limited to 20 minutes of practice. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 31, 2020

To make room for Jones, the Dolphins moved their second linebacker in three days. After trading Raekwon McMillan to the Raiders on Saturday, Wilson announced that the Dolphins waved James Crawford, who has 10 career tackles in the NFL.

Crawford originally signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted in 2018 and was claimed off of waivers by the Dolphins shortly before the 2019 season began. He was placed on injured reserve less than a month later after playing three games with the team.