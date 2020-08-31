Phinsider Radio: Everything we learned from a busy weekend at Hard Rock

We are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2020 NFL season. I repeat, we are less than TWO weeks away from Miami Dolphins football.

So, as the Dolphins prepare for their week-one match up against the Patriots on Sept. 13, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and Josh Houtz (@Houtz) bring you the latest information surrounding YOUR Miami Dolphins.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and his family.

May you rest in peace, Lori Fitzpatrick.

NEW! @thephinsider radio @jmendel94 and I recap everything from @miamidolphins scrimmage yesterday +



- prayers for fitzmagic

- tagovailoa vs rosen round 2

- mcmillan traded to raiders

- ballage traded to jests

- X is ‍♂️

- & more!



: https://t.co/ScsXpZ1Wq4 pic.twitter.com/4BJnNvHfa5 — josh houtz (@houtz) August 30, 2020

This week, Jake and I start the show off by discussing the latest news and notes from Saturday’s scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium.

Who will start the season as the Dolphins QB2? Tua Tagovailoa or Josh Rosen?

What battles should we expect to heat up over the next 13 days?

Is it time for the world to get excited for Malcolm Perry?

Xavien Howard is back on the field; how does that affect Miami’s vaunted secondary?

And More!

We then break down the Raekwon McMillan trade to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Did Miami get fair trade value for a 24-year-old linebacker?

Who can we expect to take the snaps left behind by McMillan?

Kamu Grugier-Hill? Elandon Roberts? why not both GIF?

Is Micah Parsons the next great Dolphins LB?

Lastly, we discuss training camp battles, Miami’s offensive line, and make lots of Kalen Ballage jokes—as we think he’s been traded to the New York Jets.

All of this and much more on this episode of Phinsider Radio.

Follow Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and myself @houtz) on Twitter!