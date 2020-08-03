Miami Dolphins 2020 Community Projections: Mike Gesicki

During Miami’s late season surge in 2019, one of the brightest spots and most productive players was TE Mike Gesicki. In his second year with the Fins, Gesicki finished the season with a stat line of 51 catches for 570 yards and 5 touchdowns, the team’s second-leading receiver. The large majority of his production came when the Dolphins took off late, with him grabbing 6 passes for 95 yards in the first victory of the year against the Jets and tallying all five of his scores in the last six games of the season. The game-winning touchdown catch at New England in the finale summed up what Dolphin fans hope was the moment of the changing of the guards in the AFC East.

If he can keep up this rate of production, Miami could be looking at a top-10 type of tight end this season for a bargain ($1.8 million cap hit that goes up to $2.1 million in 2022, the final year of his rookie deal). If DeVante Parker can prove last season is his new norm and that he’s a legit top five/WR1 type of player, then the Dolphins will have two anchors in Gesicki and Parker in a potentially top-level offense in the coming years. WR1s and playmaking tight ends who can split out into the slot (which Gesicki does a lot) and beat defenders aren’t the types of players who grow on trees.

What can we expect of Gesicki this season? The projected numbers are: 60 catches, 735 yards, 6.5 touchdowns.

