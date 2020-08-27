Miami Dolphins release Donell Stanley

The Miami Dolphins are waiving goodbye to undrafted rookie Donell Stanley, per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe.

Stanley, a former member of the South Carolina Gamecocks, was a candidate to back up free agent signee Ted Karras at the center position. It appears, from this move, that former third-round pick Michael Deiter has beat Stanley out for that spot. Deiter and Stanley were the primary candidates to take the second position on the depth chart at center.

Stanley, a 6’4” 317 lb roadgrater, was a consistent presence for the Gamecocks during his years in South Carolina. He started 38 of 50 games with the team at both center and guard and projected as an interior offensive lineman in the NFL.

With Stanley gone, the Dolphins now have a combination of Deiter, Keaton Sutherland, Danny Isidora, and Solomon Kindley fighting for snaps behind Karras and Ereck Flowers at center and guard respectively.