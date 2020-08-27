The Splash Zone 8/27/20: Stock Up, Stock Down From Training Camp

The Dolphins have a week and a half of practices in and are expected to have a little scrimmage on Saturday. Some players are helping their cause to make the roster, while others are not. One player who needed a strong camp after having an abysmal season, was Kalen Ballage. He has been struggling and with the additions of Jordan Howard and Matt Breida, Ballage could be looking for a new home in the coming weeks.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins training camp Day 8: Stock up, stock down and three stars - South Florida Sun Sentinel - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Here’s the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s stock up, stock down report from Wednesday's Dolphins practice, which featured plenty of work from backups hoping to make the roster.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Smythe, Gesicki school one another to be complete TEs

Mike Gesicki coached Durham Smythe with receiving; Smythe helped show Gesicki how to improve his blocking.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/26/20: Tua Tagovailoa Showing Improvement - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Josh Rosen: ‘I’m a lot more comfortable behind center this year’ - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have an incumbent starting quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick, a player who has returned to training camp in 2020 and shown why he is on top of the depth chart. They have a future...

Phinsider Radio: Tua cooking; Second year linebacker stepping up; Can Miami’s offense be special? - The Phinsider

What have we learned from the Dolphins at the midway point of training camp?