Dolphins hosting defensive ends on free agent visits; Add running back via waivers

The Miami Dolphins were awarded running back Salvon Ahmed off waivers, according to the NFL’s transaction report. The move provides the Dolphins with some depth at the position with Patrick Laird already dealing with an injury and an apparent injury on Wednesday to Kalen Ballage. Ahmed was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

Ahmed was undrafted out of the University of Washington this year after rushing for 1,020 yards in his final season with the Huskies. He had 2,016 yards with 21 touchdowns over his three years at Washington along with 50 receptions for 331 yards. He was the backup to Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin in 2017 and 2018.

The Dolphins also initiated visits with three free agent defensive ends on Thursday. According to the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley and Barry Jackson, the team is expected to sign Avery Moss, who appeared in 11 games for the club last year with eight starts, recording 15 tackles, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble. Undrafted free agents Trevon Hill from Miami and Tim Bonner and Florida Atlantic have taken COVID-19 tests and are expected to be worked out on Thursday.

Miami signed Tret Harris on Monday to provide additional pass rush options as Kyle Van Noy sustained an injury, Vince Biegel landed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury, and fifth-round draft pick Curtis Weaver was waived with an injury designation and claimed by the Cleveland Browns.