Phinsider Radio: Tua cooking; Second year linebacker stepping up; Can Miami’s offense be something special?

We have reached the half-way point of the preseason. Let me repeat that, we have reached the halfway point of the preseason.

As the Dolphins prepare for a week-one match up against the Patriots on Sept. 13, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and Josh Houtz (@Houtz) piece together all the information coming out of training camp.

At this point it is pretty much common knowledge that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starter for the Miami Dolphins in week one, but Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen are trending in the right direction as the team tries to find the franchise quarterback of the future.

Jake and Josh identify how players like Malcolm Perry and Isaiah Ford are trying to find their role on Miami’s roster and how often can we expect them to play. With that in mind, Ryan Fitzpatrick offered some interesting quotes about Miami’s receivers earlier this week, specifically DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. With those two as the foundation, the guys ask if Miami’s offense could possibly be... unstoppable?

The Dolphins waived fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver, who was likely to be placed on Injured Reserve, Jake and Josh tell you what that means for not only Weaver, but Miami’s group of pass rushers. Speaking of pass rushers, coach Brian Flores must be happy with the play of Emmanuel Obgah, Shaq Lawson, Jason Strowbridge and Andrew Van Ginkel have played. We’ll not only tell you why, but also what to expect from Miami’s pass rushers in not only 2020, but for years to come.

We close the show by sharing injury updates for Kyle Van Noy, Patrick Laird, Jakeem Grant and Ricardo Louis, along with highlighting a few position fights that are quickly coming together.

