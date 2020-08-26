Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots QB coach Jedd Fisch on Cam Newton: ‘He’s extremely consistent as a person’ - Pats Pulpit
Jedd Fisch joined New England’s staff in January. In June, so did Cam Newton.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Scouting Jets wide receiver Chris Hogan - Gang Green Nation
Last week, the Jets addressed concerns about their wide receiver depth by signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan. We’re therefore going to take an in-depth look at his film and statistics to...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Football Outsiders predicts great things for Buffalo Bills defense, still questions Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings
The Football Outsiders Almanac 2020 is here! You can get is from FootballOutsiders.com in electronic form or you can buy it at Amazon.com in printed form.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
What loss of Earl Thomas means for Ravens defensive scheme: how to get ready for the Browns week one - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore’s defense will need to make some changes.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Ben Roethlisberger and Randy Fichtner are the keys to faster starts - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers need to start games faster on offense, and that falls on Ben Roethlisberger and Randy Fichtner.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals training camp news: Auden Tate, Tee Higgins highlight Monday’s practice - Cincy Jungle
New developments on the rehab field and on the offensive line took place on Monday.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Grant Delpit being evaluated for Achilles injury - Dawgs By Nature
Browns rookie safety went down prior to the start of team drills. CB Greedy Williams also left practice with a shoulder injury.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans News: Andre Johnson Leaves Special Advisor Position - Battle Red Blog
Say it ain’t so, 80!
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans sign Walt Aikens Dolphins - Music City Miracles
Adam Schefter is reporting that the Titans have signed Walt Aikens:
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Gardner Minshew getting comfortable with a new offense - Big Cat Country
Entering a new offense this season, the Jaguars are beginning to click, excel during training camp.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Film Room: How Matt Eberflus crafted the Kenny Moore II blitz - Stampede Blue
How Eberflus took a Rod Marinelli wrinkle and turned it into a Colts’ staple
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Noah Fant excited to take advantage of matchups in Pat Shurmur’s offense. - Mile High Report
The second year tight end said he was "pumped up" when he first heard the news that Pat Shurmur would be running the offense.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Should the Chargers cut Virgil Green? - Bolts From The Blue
The savvy run-blocker could be even more important this year.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
39 things Raiders players have to prove this season - Silver And Black Pride
This is a team with more chips than shoulders
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Nick Keizer could be the Chiefs’ tight end to watch behind Travis Kelce - Arrowhead Pride
Perhaps it’s time to start talking more about the third-year tight end.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones sack study, Part 3: Don’t blame the quarterback for these - Big Blue View
Sometimes, a quarterback just runs out of options
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles reportedly re-sign veteran cornerback - Bleeding Green Nation
Welcome back.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Three items that matter in the Cowboys pursuit of free agent safety Earl Thomas - Blogging The Boys
The story that won’t die - Earl Thomas to the Cowboys - is still very much alive.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Troy Apke Presser: I think everyone’s bought into what Ron Rivera is teaching us - Hogs Haven
Troy Apke speaks to the media after today's practice
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers coaches praise Rashan Gary’s offseason & discuss pass rusher evaluation - Acme Packing Company
Mike Pettine and Mike Smith both spoke to reporters today, with both praising their second-year edge rusher and the latter going on a memorable tangent.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Notes: Marvin Hall believes Lions receivers will be ‘explosive’ in 2020 - Pride Of Detroit
This is the year of the receiver, Hall says.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The “New” Chicago Bears’ Defense - Windy City Gridiron
The depth chart is not the only change being made on defense this year. Philosophies, and alignments, are all subject to serious change as well.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Danielle Hunter keeps missing practices for the Vikings - Daily Norseman
Should we be worried yet?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints releasing LB Nigel Bradham, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Didn’t see that coming.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
With 3 weeks until the 2020 season, what positions still need settling for Falcons? - The Falcoholic
Incredibly, we’re that close, but the Falcons are still sussing out position battles.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Expectations remain low for Panthers going into season - Cat Scratch Reader
The Sporting News jumps on the Buccaneers bandwagon.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Shady shining in training camp - Bucs Nation
The addition of running back LeSean McCoy is looking better by the day
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers sign former Colts TE Erik Swoope - Niners Nation
With Dwelley and Reed out, the 49ers add depth at tight end
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
RB Kenyan Drake in a walking boot; tweets “no worries I’m good” - Revenge of the Birds
Third year RB Chase Edmonds would be in line to start if Drake can’t go against Niners.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Four Quarters with Jamal Adams: The third quarter of the Jets vs. Cowboys - Field Gulls
We enter the 2nd half of the New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys.
Jamal Adams is manned up against Jason Witten. When Witten motions in, Adams comes right along with him.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams news: Jordan Fuller may be most active defensive rookie so far - Turf Show Times
So far it is the later drafted of the two Rams rookie safeties who seems to be moving up the depth chart