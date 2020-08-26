Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots QB coach Jedd Fisch on Cam Newton: ‘He’s extremely consistent as a person’ - Pats Pulpit

Jedd Fisch joined New England’s staff in January. In June, so did Cam Newton.





Scouting Jets wide receiver Chris Hogan - Gang Green Nation

Last week, the Jets addressed concerns about their wide receiver depth by signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan. We’re therefore going to take an in-depth look at his film and statistics to...





Football Outsiders predicts great things for Buffalo Bills defense, still questions Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings

The Football Outsiders Almanac 2020 is here! You can get is from FootballOutsiders.com in electronic form or you can buy it at Amazon.com in printed form.

AFC NORTH:

What loss of Earl Thomas means for Ravens defensive scheme: how to get ready for the Browns week one - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore’s defense will need to make some changes.





Ben Roethlisberger and Randy Fichtner are the keys to faster starts - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers need to start games faster on offense, and that falls on Ben Roethlisberger and Randy Fichtner.





Bengals training camp news: Auden Tate, Tee Higgins highlight Monday’s practice - Cincy Jungle

New developments on the rehab field and on the offensive line took place on Monday.





Cleveland Browns: Grant Delpit being evaluated for Achilles injury - Dawgs By Nature

Browns rookie safety went down prior to the start of team drills. CB Greedy Williams also left practice with a shoulder injury.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans News: Andre Johnson Leaves Special Advisor Position - Battle Red Blog

Say it ain’t so, 80!





Titans sign Walt Aikens Dolphins - Music City Miracles

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Titans have signed Walt Aikens:





Gardner Minshew getting comfortable with a new offense - Big Cat Country

Entering a new offense this season, the Jaguars are beginning to click, excel during training camp.





Film Room: How Matt Eberflus crafted the Kenny Moore II blitz - Stampede Blue

How Eberflus took a Rod Marinelli wrinkle and turned it into a Colts’ staple

AFC WEST:

Noah Fant excited to take advantage of matchups in Pat Shurmur’s offense. - Mile High Report

The second year tight end said he was "pumped up" when he first heard the news that Pat Shurmur would be running the offense.





Chargers News: Should the Chargers cut Virgil Green? - Bolts From The Blue

The savvy run-blocker could be even more important this year.





39 things Raiders players have to prove this season - Silver And Black Pride

This is a team with more chips than shoulders





Nick Keizer could be the Chiefs’ tight end to watch behind Travis Kelce - Arrowhead Pride

Perhaps it’s time to start talking more about the third-year tight end.

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones sack study, Part 3: Don’t blame the quarterback for these - Big Blue View

Sometimes, a quarterback just runs out of options





Eagles reportedly re-sign veteran cornerback - Bleeding Green Nation

Welcome back.





Three items that matter in the Cowboys pursuit of free agent safety Earl Thomas - Blogging The Boys

The story that won’t die - Earl Thomas to the Cowboys - is still very much alive.





Troy Apke Presser: I think everyone’s bought into what Ron Rivera is teaching us - Hogs Haven

Troy Apke speaks to the media after today's practice

NFC NORTH:

Packers coaches praise Rashan Gary’s offseason & discuss pass rusher evaluation - Acme Packing Company

Mike Pettine and Mike Smith both spoke to reporters today, with both praising their second-year edge rusher and the latter going on a memorable tangent.





Notes: Marvin Hall believes Lions receivers will be ‘explosive’ in 2020 - Pride Of Detroit

This is the year of the receiver, Hall says.





The “New” Chicago Bears’ Defense - Windy City Gridiron

The depth chart is not the only change being made on defense this year. Philosophies, and alignments, are all subject to serious change as well.





Danielle Hunter keeps missing practices for the Vikings - Daily Norseman

Should we be worried yet?

NFC SOUTH:

Saints releasing LB Nigel Bradham, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Didn’t see that coming.





With 3 weeks until the 2020 season, what positions still need settling for Falcons? - The Falcoholic

Incredibly, we’re that close, but the Falcons are still sussing out position battles.





Expectations remain low for Panthers going into season - Cat Scratch Reader

The Sporting News jumps on the Buccaneers bandwagon.





Shady shining in training camp - Bucs Nation

The addition of running back LeSean McCoy is looking better by the day

NFC WEST:

49ers sign former Colts TE Erik Swoope - Niners Nation

With Dwelley and Reed out, the 49ers add depth at tight end





RB Kenyan Drake in a walking boot; tweets “no worries I’m good” - Revenge of the Birds

Third year RB Chase Edmonds would be in line to start if Drake can’t go against Niners.





Four Quarters with Jamal Adams: The third quarter of the Jets vs. Cowboys - Field Gulls

We enter the 2nd half of the New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys.

Jamal Adams is manned up against Jason Witten. When Witten motions in, Adams comes right along with him.





Rams news: Jordan Fuller may be most active defensive rookie so far - Turf Show Times

So far it is the later drafted of the two Rams rookie safeties who seems to be moving up the depth chart