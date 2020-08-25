Phinsider Question Of The Day 08/25/2020

Last night’s Phinsider Question Of The Day was about expansion of the NFL that they seem hell bent on despite myself and others clearly being opposed to. Especially any teams in Europe if only for the logistical issues that this would create. I do not even like the idea of them sending regular season games overseas as it is when you only have 8 home games a year as it is. Talk about sending a big screw you to die-hard season ticket holders.

Tonight’s question is about the NFL adding more teams but in a different way. The question is would you be in favor of the NFL creating an minor league, somewhat in the model of Major League Baseball but with far fewer teams and only one level instead of the three that MLB features? Every year we see guys lose their jobs and maybe get picked up here or there but after are year or two these guys, even if they have talent and just need more time to develop wind up doing what most of us do and walk away to find a regular 9 to 5 gig to feed themselves and their families. I have an idea of how this would/could work if the NFL wanted to implement it but that’s going to take me a while to write up and I am currently working feverishly to prepare for a possible hurricane, yet again!

Give me your thoughts below and I will return with more of my thoughts on this issue when everything here returns to normal assuming I have power. I have a generator but that will be dedicated to the refrigerator and two small window units that I store for just this lucky occasion.

