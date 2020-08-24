Dolphins waive 5th-round pick Curtis Weaver

As we inch closer to the 2020 NFL season, teams will have to make difficult decisions to keep their rosters intact. Unfortunately, a lot of difficult choices will be made.

One of those difficult decisions (in my opinion) was made a short time ago. When the Dolphins reported they have waived 2020 5th-round draft pick, Curtis Weaver.

We have waived/injured DE Curtis Weaver. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2020

Weaver, the 164th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, started two seasons at Boise State and had an impressive collegiate career combining for 128 tackles, 34 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles. Weaver’s 34 sacks was a Mountain West Conference Record.

This move came as a surprise because not only did I believe Weaver was talented enough to play in the NFL. I thought he would succeed in Brian Flores’s defense—especially with opportunities arising from Vince Biegel and Kyle Van Noy’s injury. Which unfortunately, it sounds like a significant injury is the reason Miami had to waive Weaver.

Reports suggest that Weaver was injured during Saturday’s practice. How much this plays a factor into Miami’s decision, has yet to be determined. But as Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald has reported, Weaver is likely out for the year.

Could another roster move be in the works? Maybe.

No one but Chris Grier and Brian Flores truly knows the answer.

But as Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post alluded to, if Weaver clears waivers, he will be placed on the Miami Dolphins injured reserve list.



(The reason Curtis Weaver must clear waivers is because he’s not a vested veteran (4 years). He will be placed on I.R once he clears waivers)

So, Curtis Weaver could stick around on Miami Dolphins IR if unclaimed. And he’s got a pretty serious foot injury, league source confirms. Tough break for rookie. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 24, 2020

So, while Weaver’s injury is extremely unfortunate in the present. The 22-year old pass-rusher could still get a chance to make an impact later down the road in Miami.

And that’s something that both Weaver and the Dolphins hope for.



(I will update this article when more details are made available.)

