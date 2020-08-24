Kyle Van Noy injured in Monday’s Dolphins training camp practice

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy left the team’s training camp practice on Monday, with an apparent injury, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Omar Kelly. The injury appears to be a shoulder or upper torso issue, according to Kelly and occurred when Van Noy was conducting one-on-one drills with rookie offensive tackle Robert Hunt. Van Noy seemed to slip as he was engaging Hunt, who pancaked him onto the turf. Van Noy immediately signaled for trainers after the play but was able to walk into the training facility on his own.

Van Noy joined the Dolphins in the offseason after three-and-a-half seasons with the New Englan Patriots. Last year, he recorded 56 tackles with three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries with a touchdown, and 6.5 sacks. He is expected to be one of the Dolphins’ top two linebackers, likely paired with Jerome Baker, this season, if the injury proves to not be serious.

The Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley added cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and running back Patrick Laird to the list of players who did not finish practice on Monday. No indication of the seriousness of any of the potential injuries has been released.

Miami added edge rusher Trent Harris to the roster Monday.