Dolphins re-sign edge rusher Trent Harris

The Miami Dolphins are re-signing a familiar face on defense just weeks after his initial release.

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are adding Trent Harris to the roster, though Harris’ official status is contingent on his COVID-19 tests. Harris’ reunion with the team comes a few days after the Dolphins lost linebacker Vince Beigel to a season-ending Achilles injury. As of the publishing of this article, the terms of Harris’ contract have not yet been disclosed, though it’s like the agreement is a one-year deal with little guaranteed money given Harris’ difficult path to a roster spot.

Harris, 24, spent the 2019 season with the Dolphins and played in 11 games, starting three. He accumulated 22 total tackles, two QB hits, one tackle for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Harris flashed potential as a pass rusher here and there, though his consistency was spotty at best.

Harris originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2018, when he met then-Patriots defensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. The former Miami Hurricane spent his entire rookie season on New England’s practice squad before making his way to the Dolphins prior to the start of the 2019 season.

With Harris joining the team, the Dolphins bolster the depth of a unit that’s seen a complete makeover since free agency kicked off back in March. The Dolphins now have a combination of Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Raekwon McMillan, and Harris fighting for snaps in the linebacker corps and on the edge. They join defensive tackles Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, and rookie Raekwon Davis, who round out Miami’s front-seven.