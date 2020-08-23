Dolphins sign CFL Most Outstanding Rookie Nate Holley

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday the addition of safety Nate Holley. A 2017 undrafted free agent signed by the Minnesota Vikings, Holley was released prior to the preseason, eventually joining the Indoor Football League for 2018, playing with the Nebraska Danger, where he recorded 23 tackles and a forced fumble in two games. He had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2018 training camp before he moved in 2019 to the Canadian Football League, playing for the Calgary Stampeders, where he was named the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

He recorded 78 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, a sack, and an interception in 18 games with the Stampeders. He played linebacker in the CFL, the same position he played at Kent State, where he had 424 tackles, three sacks, and an interception in 43 games played.

In both college and the CFL, Holley was a linebacker. The Dolphins listing him as a safety makes sense as his 6-foot, 210-pound frame seems to be lean for the play-by-play pounding for a linebacker.

The Dolphins have a history of looking at prospects from the CFL and turning them into gems in the NFL. Former defensive end Cameron Wake is second in team history in sacks after spending two seasons in the CFL. Current Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen played from 2016 through 2018 in the CFL.