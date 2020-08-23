Phinsider Radio reflects on a wild week for the Miami Dolphins

It may seem hard to believe, but we are just three weeks from the start of the 2020 NFL season. While we don’t have preseason games to gauge the growth for the Miami Dolphins, Jake Mendel (@Jmendel31) and Josh Houtz (@Houtz) have you covered in this episode of Phinsider Radio.

The week got off to a rocky start after learning that linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a season-ending injury. Jake and Josh dive into what that means for the current roster, including Sam Eguavoen and 2019 fifth-round pick Andrew Van Ginkel.

Should the Dolphins finally make a move for Yannick Ngakoue, who is rumored to be on the trading block for a second round pick? The guys give their take about the value of Ngakoue and the importance of letting the home-grown talent get another year in Miami’s defensive scheme.

While no one is allowed to report on depth charts, Phinsider Radio reads between the lines to uncover what the Dolphins are planning to do on the offensive line. Fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley has been a stand-out thus far, but when can we expect Robert Hunt to break into the starting unit?

There were some concerns surrounding Ryan Fitzpatrick leaving the team on Friday, but he did return on Saturday. How is Miami’s quarterback room shaping up? The guys have all the answers.

The guys close the week by talking about the improvement from Noah Igbinoghene in the absence of Xavien Howard, who is currently on the COVID-19 list. It has also become clear that the Miami Dolphins have a safety who is working “everywhere.” Hint, his name isn’t Minkah Fitzpatrick.

