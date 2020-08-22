Ryan Fitzpatrick returns to practice

Yesterday, the entire world—including myself—-began to wonder what may happen if Ryan Fitzpatrick is out for an extended period of time.

And although myself and others tried to put way too much stock into Jake Rudock’s recent workout, it seemed like ‘the sky was falling’ after Friday’s practice without the 17-year veteran.

Because as most of Miami’s prestigous beat writers reported, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen struggled.

Hope Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t gone for too long.



Today’s QB stats in 11-on-11:



ROSEN 6 of 14, 104 yards, 1 TD, INT, sacked three times.



TUA 6 of 15, 99 yards, 0 TDs, two INT, one near INT, sack. — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) August 21, 2020

Thankfully for the Dolphins, Friday’s practice would be the first and only without their veteran leader.

According to Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Fitzpatrick would be back at practice today.

Obviously, this is a big deal.

Fitzpatrick is the clubhouse leader. He knows Chan Gailey’s offense as well as anyone, and he’s been the perfect mentor to the younger quarterbacks.

One thing his return doesn’t change, However, is the battle between Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa for the No.2 spot on the depth chart. The team needs to find out sooner than later what Rosen is capable of and the same can be said for 5th-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

(though again, there is NO REASON to panic)

Miami’s coaching staff can now breath a sigh of relief with Fitzpatrick back in the starting lineup.

Ryan Fitzpatrick appeared in 15 games with the Dolphins in 2019; (13 starts) completing 311/502 passes for 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

He led the team in rushing with 243 yards and 4 touchdowns.