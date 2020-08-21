Ryan Fitzpatrick misses practices for ‘personal reasons,’ Jake Rudock makes appearance

Miami Dolphins presumed starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not at the team’s training camp practice on Friday, with head coach Brian Flores describing the absence as for “personal reasons.” The coach did not elaborate on the reasons, nor did he indicate how long Fitzpatrick could be out of practice. Third-year quarterback Josh Rosen and rookie Tua Tagovailoa remain in camp as the team continues to ramp up padded workouts.

The absence of Fitzpatrick and the questions surrounding it are compounded with the fact that the Dolphins had quarterback Jake Rudock in on Thursday for a workout. Rudock spent the 2019 season on Miami’s practice squad and started the summer on the team’s roster but was released last month. No signing is considered imminent.

Rosen has received early praise this summer, especially with his arm strength and anticipation. Entering his third season, Rosen was the tenth-overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 before being traded to Miami last year. He could be ready to take the typical third-year step forward, competing for either the starting position or as the primary backup on the roster.

Tagovailoa comes to Miami as the fifth-overall pick this year and presumed future franchise quarterback. He could compete for a starting position as early as this year, but injury concerns, especially as he comes off a dislocated and fractured hip nine months ago, could lead to Miami looking to give him a season to fully rehabilitate before being asked to lead the offense.

Both Rosen and Tagovailoa should see increased repetitions in practice with Fitzpatrick’s absence. Can one, or both, of them force themselves into the competition to start this season?