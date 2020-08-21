Miami Dolphins 2020 Community Projections: Christian Wilkins

Stats are fun to look at and think about (even if some of you disagree), but if there’s one area where stats don’t matter nearly as much, it’s for interior defensive lineman in 3-man fronts. They have to take on more blockers and aren’t tasked with getting into the backfield and bringing down the quarterback. That being said, Wilkins is mobile and can product impact plays from both inside and out. He brought down Sam Darnold in Miami’s win over the Jets from the nose position. In week 16’s overtime win the Bengals again, Wilkins lined up across from and beat RG John Jerry with a power move and brought down Andy Dalton. And, of course, he caught a touchdown in that win, and that’s always fun and neat.

Wilkins’ season was filled with highs and lows, like you would expect from any rookie. However, a couple of the lows were a result of the excitable defender getting too physical with his opponents, drawing a personal foul against Austin Ekeler for body-slamming him, and also getting ejected for throwing a punch against Cody Ford.

For the season, Wilkins compiled a stat line of 55 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. Wilkins’ 55 were the most of any rookie defensive lineman, leading 49ers Nick Bosa by 8. Buffalo’s Ed Oliver finished 2nd with 43 tackles. Now, Wilkins has Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Obgah, and Kyle Van Noy to play around him, so what will his numbers look like this fall? The over/under figures for Wilkins are 62.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks.

