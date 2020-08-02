Dolphins place Ereck Flowers on COVID-19 list; Activate Blake Ferguson

The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday they had placed guard Ereck Flowers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The list is a required move for a player who either has tested positive for the coronavirus or has had contact with someone who has tested positive. Teams cannot disclose if the player tested positive.

The Dolphins also activated rookie long snapper Blake Ferguson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday. The team signed undrafted free agent long snapper Rex Sunahara on Saturday.

Miami’s 2020 training camp has reached the physicals and equipment issue phase. Tomorrow the team will move into the “acclimatization period,” which runs through August 11 and features weight training and on field conditioning. They will then move into the “gradual ramp-up period” from August 12-16, with the first true practices beginning. Helmets will be allowed on August 12 and 13, with shells added on August 14 and 16. August 15 is a mandated off day. The “contact integration period” begins on August 17, running through September 6, and will fature up to 14 full-padded practices.