Phinsider Question Of The Day 08/19/2020

Last night we highlighted the change of offensive coordinators and the effect that may have on the running game for the Miami Dolphins. Now we turn to the wide receivers/tight-ends/running backs as receivers.

Last season we saw DeVante Parker finally break out surpassing a thousand yards for the first time with 1,202 yards. Before Parker took over as the Dolphins leading reciever unsigned free agent Preston Williams was actually leading the team in receiving yards went down with an injury that left him out for the season. Parkers break out season gained him a nice extension but I have to wonder if he would have been the leader in receiving yards if Williams along with Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson had not all three gone down for the season with injuries.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question’s Of The Day are one, who do you think will lead the team in receiving yard? Two, who will lead the team in total receptions? And finally three, who will score the most receiving touchdowns this season?

Give us your thought’s below-

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is and never will be one of them.