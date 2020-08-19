Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford ready to breakout in 2020

The Dolphins drafted wide receiver Isaiah Ford in the 7th round (237 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft. And after bouncing around from the active roster to practice squad—Ford showed the coaching staff he could play towards the end of 2019 season.

Ford finished the season with 23 receptions for 244 yards. But with both Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns opting-out, he will have every opportunity to take the next step in his development this season.

And that’s a challenge Ford has openly accepted.

ford: "i just take it one day at a time throughout this entire process. you can only control what you can control. whether that's me getting to meetings early, or staying after, or studying extra. w/e is in my control that i can physically do to take control of, i take control." — josh houtz (@houtz) August 19, 2020

In the same interview from earlier today, Ford was asked about his work ethic—as Ford was reportedly the last player to leave the field after Tuesday’s practice. (He was working on the jugs machine)

“I think that’s something that was kind of instilled in me when I was younger, just growing up and watching my parents work extremely hard, working multiple jobs – my mom and my father. I think it started at a young age and just kind of carried throughout my entire playing career, whatever sport that was. If you want success, you’re going to have to put in work and put in extra work at times, too. I’m thinking that’s just kind of where it started.”

Next, Ford was asked whether he was healthy heading into 2020, and what changes he’s made to make sure he is on the field every day.

“I joked around with our trainer, Kyle (Johnston). Usually it’s the second day of training camp that I’ve been injured, since I’ve been here. We’ve made it past that one, knock on wood. This offseason I worked extremely hard on just preparing my body mentally and physically. I’m actually 200 pounds now and that was a big goal of mine for a while. Me and our nutritionist have been working extremely hard on that and then this offseason, I’ve been working extremely hard on focusing on the little details and little muscles – stability, balance, core and all of those things to kind of strengthen everything around my major muscle groups.”

#dolphins WR @iaf_1 caught 6/9 targets for 92 yards in miami's 22-21 loss to the jets on sunday. and with injuries to both devante parker and albert wilson, the 23-year old WR stepped up in a big way.



here's a look at isaiah ford's breakout game. #finsup pic.twitter.com/r5BhgFmhPz — josh houtz (@houtz) December 10, 2019

Lastly, he was asked what it’s like to play in the slot with two unique playmakers like DeVante Parker and Preston Williams on the outside. Here’s what he said.

“It’s a lot of fun. I think those two are so unique in their demeanors and personalities. They’re kind of two completely different people but on the field, they’re both monsters in their own way. They’re extremely gifted, extremely talented people and they can make a big play at any time. It’s a lot of fun. I think we’ve got a really good receiving group.”

Last word

Isaiah Ford might be heading into his 4th NFL season, but he’s still only 24-years old. This means I feel confident in saying there’s a very good chance his best football is still ahead. And as I mentioned a little bit ago, with veterans Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson sidelined for the season, and he’s going to have every opportunity to seize the opportunity.

He might not have been a household name before the 2020 season, but it won’t be long before the National media—and football enthusists—know the name Isaiah Alexander Ford.

