Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

The Patriots’ next quarterback has to earn his starting spot - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots are having a QB competition at camp this season.





Vyncint Smith out 5-8 weeks after core surgery - Gang Green Nation

Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith will be out the next 5 to 8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his core. Manish Mehta broke the story.





New additions Stefon Diggs, Josh Norman stand out during first day of Buffalo Bills training camp - Buffalo Rumblings

The new guys are making an impression early.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens in talks with WR Dez Bryant for potential workout - Baltimore Beatdown

Many iterations of this article have been posted over the years





JuJu Smith-Schuster focused on a breakout season, not his contract - Behind the Steel Curtain

In a media session on Monday morning, Smith-Schuster described several ways in which he is prepared to make the most out of the 2020 season.





Jordan Palmer expects Joe Burrow to have a better rookie year than Andy Dalton - Cincy Jungle

A Palmer brother finally has something positive to say about the Bengals





Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb being evaluated for a concussion - Dawgs By Nature

Browns running back left Monday’s practice after being hit high by linebacker Mack Wilson during a drill.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Rumor: Deshaun Watson, Zach Cunningham Extensions Expected Before Season Starts - Battle Red Blog

The world collectively says, "DUH".





Ryan Tannehill misses Titans practice Derrick Henry starts and stops - Music City Miracles

Well if you were worried that COVID was going to make Mike Vrabel be more forthcoming with the media about things going on with the team during training camp, you can rest assured that it has not. R...





Jaguars DL Aaron Lynch suddenly set to retire - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars have taken major hits to their defensive line as of late, Aaron Lynch retires.





Gil Brandt Ranks the Colts as Having a Top 10 NFL ‘Offensive-Defensive Duo’ - Stampede Blue

According to NFL.com’s Gil Brandt, the Indianapolis Colts have a Top 10 NFL "offensive and defensive duo" featuring a pair of All Pros, Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard:

AFC WEST:

Peyton Manning held a walk-through in a forest to avoid Patriots spying - Mile High Report

Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in 2013 found a unique way to get around the New England Patriots cheating ways.





Chargers News: Is there a chance Denzel Perryman gets traded? - Bolts From The Blue

The former second-round pick may be on his way out.





Raiders news: Gruden reportedly likes Derek Carr more than ownership - Silver And Black Pride

NFL Network suggests that people in the "owner’s box" might not be all in on their QB





Steve Spagnuolo admits that the Chiefs defense is playing catch up - Arrowhead Pride

The defensive coordinator believes this offseason’s challenges will impact other NFL defenses too

NFC EAST:

Giants release placekicker Chandler Catanzaro - Big Blue View

It looks like Graham Gano will be the kicker





Nigel Bradham doesn’t think the Eagles, who he won a Super Bowl with, are a winning organization - Bleeding Green Nation

Let’s hear him out.





UPDATE: Gerald McCoy suffered ruptured right quad tendon in Monday’s practice, done for season - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys look to have gotten terrible news concerning Gerald McCoy.





Washington hires 38 y.o. former player & businessman Jason Wright as President of the franchise - Hogs Haven

The changes keep on coming

NFC NORTH:

Packers sign NT Kenny Clark to 4-year, $70 million contract extension, per report - Acme Packing Company

Good morning Packers fans — your team just locked up its best interior lineman for the long term.





Lions WR Kenny Golladay wants to stay in Detroit, ‘hopeful’ for contract extension - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions WR wants to stay in Detroit, and he thinks a contract extension is coming.





Notes and Quotes from Practice: Nagy Impressed with Graham’s Experience, Confidence, and Leadership - Windy City Gridiron

Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy spoke with the media today after their first practice with full pads.





Trae Waynes to miss significant portion of 2020 season with pectoral injury - Daily Norseman

How does this affect the Vikings? Glad you asked.

NFC SOUTH:

Alvin Kamara’s still a Tier 1 running back, fantasy football or otherwise - Canal Street Chronicles

A down 2019 has people down on AK, but you should still believe.





Falcons player profile: S J.J. Wilcox - The Falcoholic

After a look at the projected starters, our player profile series now shifts to the depth on the Falcons roster. Next up is safety J.J. Wilcox, an experienced veteran who missed the 2019 season with a preseason injury.





Carolina Panthers training camp round up: The Juice is Rhule No. 1 - Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule demonstrates the energy he expects from his team and coaches.





Buccaneers News: O.J. Howard has improved with Rob Gronkowski’s help - Bucs Nation

Bruce Arians has liked what he has seen from Howard so far this summer.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: WR Jalen Hurd undergoing an MRI that’s believed to be a major knee injury - Niners Nation

Reports fear that it’s an ACL injury





BREAKING NEWS: CB Robert Alford suffers pectoral injury will miss season - Revenge of the Birds

Via Mike Garafolo, the veteran corner missed all of 2019 with a lower body injury





How past Seahawks rosters can guide projections for 2020 roster allocations - Field Gulls

Monday marks the final day of the second week since the Seattle Seahawks reported to training camp on Tuesday August 4, however, for many it may not feel like camp is actually taking place. With no...





4 Rams veterans who could look a lot more important by the end of 2020 - Turf Show Times

LA’s got opportunities for more snaps and they need a few additional playmakers to step up in house