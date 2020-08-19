Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
The Patriots’ next quarterback has to earn his starting spot - Pats Pulpit
The Patriots are having a QB competition at camp this season.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Vyncint Smith out 5-8 weeks after core surgery - Gang Green Nation
Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith will be out the next 5 to 8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his core. Manish Mehta broke the story.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
New additions Stefon Diggs, Josh Norman stand out during first day of Buffalo Bills training camp - Buffalo Rumblings
The new guys are making an impression early.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens in talks with WR Dez Bryant for potential workout - Baltimore Beatdown
Many iterations of this article have been posted over the years
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
JuJu Smith-Schuster focused on a breakout season, not his contract - Behind the Steel Curtain
In a media session on Monday morning, Smith-Schuster described several ways in which he is prepared to make the most out of the 2020 season.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Jordan Palmer expects Joe Burrow to have a better rookie year than Andy Dalton - Cincy Jungle
A Palmer brother finally has something positive to say about the Bengals
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb being evaluated for a concussion - Dawgs By Nature
Browns running back left Monday’s practice after being hit high by linebacker Mack Wilson during a drill.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Rumor: Deshaun Watson, Zach Cunningham Extensions Expected Before Season Starts - Battle Red Blog
The world collectively says, "DUH".
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Ryan Tannehill misses Titans practice Derrick Henry starts and stops - Music City Miracles
Well if you were worried that COVID was going to make Mike Vrabel be more forthcoming with the media about things going on with the team during training camp, you can rest assured that it has not. R...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars DL Aaron Lynch suddenly set to retire - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars have taken major hits to their defensive line as of late, Aaron Lynch retires.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Gil Brandt Ranks the Colts as Having a Top 10 NFL ‘Offensive-Defensive Duo’ - Stampede Blue
According to NFL.com’s Gil Brandt, the Indianapolis Colts have a Top 10 NFL "offensive and defensive duo" featuring a pair of All Pros, Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Peyton Manning held a walk-through in a forest to avoid Patriots spying - Mile High Report
Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in 2013 found a unique way to get around the New England Patriots cheating ways.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Is there a chance Denzel Perryman gets traded? - Bolts From The Blue
The former second-round pick may be on his way out.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Gruden reportedly likes Derek Carr more than ownership - Silver And Black Pride
NFL Network suggests that people in the "owner’s box" might not be all in on their QB
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Steve Spagnuolo admits that the Chiefs defense is playing catch up - Arrowhead Pride
The defensive coordinator believes this offseason’s challenges will impact other NFL defenses too
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants release placekicker Chandler Catanzaro - Big Blue View
It looks like Graham Gano will be the kicker
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Nigel Bradham doesn’t think the Eagles, who he won a Super Bowl with, are a winning organization - Bleeding Green Nation
Let’s hear him out.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
UPDATE: Gerald McCoy suffered ruptured right quad tendon in Monday’s practice, done for season - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys look to have gotten terrible news concerning Gerald McCoy.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Washington hires 38 y.o. former player & businessman Jason Wright as President of the franchise - Hogs Haven
The changes keep on coming
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers sign NT Kenny Clark to 4-year, $70 million contract extension, per report - Acme Packing Company
Good morning Packers fans — your team just locked up its best interior lineman for the long term.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions WR Kenny Golladay wants to stay in Detroit, ‘hopeful’ for contract extension - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions WR wants to stay in Detroit, and he thinks a contract extension is coming.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Notes and Quotes from Practice: Nagy Impressed with Graham’s Experience, Confidence, and Leadership - Windy City Gridiron
Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy spoke with the media today after their first practice with full pads.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Trae Waynes to miss significant portion of 2020 season with pectoral injury - Daily Norseman
How does this affect the Vikings? Glad you asked.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Alvin Kamara’s still a Tier 1 running back, fantasy football or otherwise - Canal Street Chronicles
A down 2019 has people down on AK, but you should still believe.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons player profile: S J.J. Wilcox - The Falcoholic
After a look at the projected starters, our player profile series now shifts to the depth on the Falcons roster. Next up is safety J.J. Wilcox, an experienced veteran who missed the 2019 season with a preseason injury.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers training camp round up: The Juice is Rhule No. 1 - Cat Scratch Reader
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule demonstrates the energy he expects from his team and coaches.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers News: O.J. Howard has improved with Rob Gronkowski’s help - Bucs Nation
Bruce Arians has liked what he has seen from Howard so far this summer.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: WR Jalen Hurd undergoing an MRI that’s believed to be a major knee injury - Niners Nation
Reports fear that it’s an ACL injury
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
BREAKING NEWS: CB Robert Alford suffers pectoral injury will miss season - Revenge of the Birds
Via Mike Garafolo, the veteran corner missed all of 2019 with a lower body injury
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How past Seahawks rosters can guide projections for 2020 roster allocations - Field Gulls
Monday marks the final day of the second week since the Seattle Seahawks reported to training camp on Tuesday August 4, however, for many it may not feel like camp is actually taking place. With no...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
4 Rams veterans who could look a lot more important by the end of 2020 - Turf Show Times
LA’s got opportunities for more snaps and they need a few additional playmakers to step up in house