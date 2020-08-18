Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffers torn Achilles during practice

Every year, major injuries strike across the league as players begin to take the field for pre-season practices. Despite the league-wide increased persuasions due to COVID-19, this year is no different, and Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel fell victim to a significant injury during Tuesday’s padded practice. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Biegel tore his left Achilles tendon and will miss the entirety of the 2020 NFL season. The Phinsider’s Jake Mendel wrote a story on the initial report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe when Biegel went down earlier today.

Biegel was coming off his best professional season before encountering this major setback. On a Dolphins team that sorely needed leadership and solid performances all around last year, Biegel was a bright spot on defense during head coach Brian Flores’ rookie season. In 2019, the young linebacker played in 15 games, starting 10, and recorded 59 total tackles (seven for loss), 2.5 sacks, one interception, and 13 QB hits.

Biegel will now have a full year to recover and hopefully re-join a team for the 2021 season to pick up where he left off at the end of 2019. He signed a one-year, $2.13 million tender with the Dolphins back in April and will be an unrestricted free agent for the 2021 offseason.

Biegel originally joined the Dolphins via trade from the New Orleans Saints in September of 2019. The Dolphins had sent veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso to New Orleans in a player-for-player swap. Biegel also played one season for the Green Bay Packers in 2017 after he was selected by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.