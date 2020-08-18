Phinsider Question Of The Day W/Polls 08/18/2020

The new look Miami Dolphins did not only blow up most of the team last season but they started anew with a whole new coaching staff. Some of that new coaching staff, like some of the players did not last past year one of Coach Brian Flores’ regime. Most notably is the firing of previous offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea followed by the addition of the previously retired and now new Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

As I have previously noted in an earlier post Chan seems to have been everywhere and done everything in his long career between college football and the NFL. He has been a head coach multiple times, including twice in the NFL and has also previously held this very same position with the Dolphins in the past, heading up the offense in Miami from 2000 through 2001.

Gailey is known for not only running more of a spread offense than we have seen in the past but always sticks by his belief that the best offense is a balanced offence between the run and the pass. Last season Miami passed almost exactly two thirds of the time with the exact percentage being 65.85% of the time. Under Gailey you can expect to see that number drop and hopefully edge a lot closer to 50%.

Last season was flat out pathetic for the Dolphins rushing wise (and of course in several other areas) with our leading rusher being our journeyman 37 year old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick with 243 yards on the ground. Yep, our leading rusher did not even hit 300 yards. Even worse is that Fitzpatrick did not start every game under center and still took the title. Pathetic! He also led the team in rushing touchdowns with 4. So sad...

Since last seasons abysmal rushing numbers, that can be both attributed to a team that found itself behind in games more often than not and an offensive line that seemed to invite the demise of whoever lined up at quarterback, the team has made a concerted effort to fix both issues. One by adding more quality running backs to the team and by focusing on rebuilding our porous offensive line.

So with that in mind my Phinsider question of the day is actually three questions. Who will be the leader in rushing for the Miami Dolphins offense this season and why? Who will wind up with the most rushing touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins this season and why? And last but not least, do you think the Dolphins have any legitimate shot at boasting a 1,000 yard rusher for the 2020 season?

Give us your thought’s below-

