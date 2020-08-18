 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins LB Vince Biegel carted off during practice on Tuesday

Biegel suffered a right leg/knee injury and wasn’t putting any weight on it,

By Jakemen
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins suffered their first injury of the preseason on Tuesday as linebacker Vince Biegel was carted off the field.

Biegel suffered an injury to his right leg, or knee, and was unable to put any weight on it. He was very emotional according to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, who added that both Brian Flores and Kyle Van Noy were with him as he laid on the ground for a few minutes.

While nothing is official, this isn’t a good sign for the fourth-year pro, who was slated to suit up for his second season as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Biegel was acquired by the Dolphins in a trade involving Kiko Alonso and the New Orleans Saints last summer. After a slow start to the 2019 season, Biegel started 10 games for the Dolphins and produce 2.5 sacks and seven tackles for a loss.

He also earned the first interception of his career in Week 14 against the New York Giants.

The 27-year old was trending in the right direction for the Dolphins, who were expecting big things from Biegel. As a restricted free agent in the 2019 off season, Biegel signed a one-year deal with roughly $2 million to return to Miami.

Biegel was scheduled to split time with Andrew Van Ginkel and Sam Eguavoen as a pass rushing threat on the second level.

At this time we are unaware of the severity of the injury, outside of Biegel being unable to put any weight on the leg and needing to be carted off the field.