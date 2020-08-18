News and Notes from Miami’s first padded practice

As we push towards the Miami Dolphins 2020 season, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else.

Please listen, rate, and subscribe. Thank you, and enjoy!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake and Josh bring you the latest news and notes from the Miami Dolphins FIRST padded practice.

First, we kick off the podcast by discussing something near and dear to my heart—Preston Williams returning kicks.

Should the Dolphins put Williams at unnecessary risk? Both guys state their case.

Next, we talk about Miami’s ever-changing offensive line, and rookie offensive guard Solomon Kindley. How excited should we be about Ted Karras’ recent comments about the young player?

And what might the offensive line look like week one vs. New England.

We then discuss Josh Rosen’s deep touchdown pass to Jakeem Grant and what the Dolphins should do with the 23-year old quarterback aka “Emergency Quarantine Backup Quarterback extraordinaire”.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, PATRICK LAIRD

Running back Kalen Ballage continues to underwhelm. Kyle Van Noy, Jerome Baker, and Ted Karras speak to the media. Tua Tagovailoa in pads and much more.

