Miami Dolphins 2020 Community Projections: Kyle Van Noy

Miami’s memorable finish to the 2019 season in Foxboro also was the first step in a seismic shift in the Patriots’ organization in the following months. As it turned out, most of them were just heading south for sunshine and no income taxes. Tom Brady signed with the Bucs, who also acquired the retired Rob Gronkowski by trade. Miami, as we know, signed Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras, and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Heck, the Lions even brought Jamie Collins and two other former Pats to reunite with former coach Matt Patricia.

It’s Van Noy who suddenly becomes one of the most important figures on the Dolphins’ defense. At 29 years old, he becomes the most experienced and accomplished player in the front 7, having played in the Super Bowl from 2016 - 2018 and racking up sacks in two of them, along with a couple of rings, and perhaps is the player with the most expectations. Sure, Christian Wilkins is the Fins’ first-round pick from 2019 and those always have high expectations, but Van Noy will be expected to provide both production and leadership to a young defensive unit. Considering his versatility to rush the passer, hold the edge against the run, and drop into coverage, his ability to play multiple positions, and that he’s reuniting with his former defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the sky is high for what Van Noy can accomplish in Miami.

Van Noy was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 draft. His first two-plus years in Detroit were forgettable, with him not earning a starting role until 2016. Halfway through the season, he was traded to the Patriots, and our pals over at Pats’ Pulpit were....lukewarm about it then. Well, we all know what he helped accomplish in New England, and now Miami has him with his defensive guru. Giddy up.

The over/under numbers for Van Noy are: 85 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 interceptions.

