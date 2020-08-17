The Splash Zone 8/17/20: Dolphins Training Camp Begins

The Dolphins will begin their training camp today as the offense and defense can square off against each other for the first time. There are a ton of story lines to follow but the one that everyone will be looking at is the quarterback situation with Tua Tagovailoa. How soon will the rookie be able to take the job from the vet, Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Miami Dolphins: 10 things learned, including there is clarity and intrigue on special teams - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

News and notes from a huddle with Dolphins assistants, including whether Preston Williams or Jakeem Grant will be exposed on special teams and how newcomer Chester Rogers could figure in the plans.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Chan Gailey's duty: Develop Tua Tagovailoa, build up Dolphins' offense - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The 68-year-old former retiree returns to Miami with a stacked to-do list as the O-coordinator of a team with a rookie QB as the face of the franchise.

Dolphins Defensive Line

How the Miami Dolphins plan to get Raekwon Davis’ production to match his ability - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

It’s something Nick Saban worked to do at Alabama

