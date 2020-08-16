Phinsider Question Of The Day 08/16/2020

Every Miami Dolphins fan, hell every football fan of any team, knows that the Dolphins are in a rebuilding phase. How long that will take is hard to say. The future is in the hands of a rookie quarterback who does not even know the new offense on paper yet, let alone how to run it full speed in an NFL game so this year is not the year that we break out but maybe show the world that we have finally began to make the correct choices by getting increasingly better.

Last night’s post question was more or less what surprising player might jump up and steal a roster spot unexpectedly. So tonight we pivot in the other direction. What player, and this can be a drafted player, a free agent that we picked up or a respected veteran of the team, will be the surprise cut of camp? Every camp seems to have at least one that makes the fans on the site practically riot. Times like that make me happy that we only exist as an online platform because I am not going to clean up the mess after all that hell. Besides, that’s what we have Bill for, Phinsider Riot Control!

