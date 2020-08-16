Dolphins to release safety Adrian Colbert according to report

The Miami Dolphins continue to search for back-end defense depth, claiming cornerbacks and safeties off the waiver wire and adding competition behind presumed starters at cornerback Byron Jones and Xavien Howard and safety Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe. A surprise release from the group could be coming, however.

According to a report on Saturday from the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero, the Dolphins plan to release safety Adrian Colbert. The Dolphins poached Colbert from the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad in November 2019, eventually having him play in six games with five starts last year. He recorded 22 tackles with two passes defensed. He was originally selected out of the University of Miami by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons for the 49ers, including 12 starts over the two years, but was placed on injured reserve midway through the 2018 season. He was again placed on injured reserve to start the 2019 season before being waived with an injury settled and joining the Seahawks practice squad.

Miami added former Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson off waivers on Saturday, a player who was not selected during the 2020 Draft and originally signed with the Detroit Lions. He was a teammate with first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene at Auburn and could be used both as a depth safety and on special teams. His addition could be what led Miami to consider a release of Colbert, especially with the special teams upside of Dinson.

The Dolphins return to the practice field today after an off-day on Saturday. Sunday is the final day of the “gradual ramp-up period” of the 2020 training camp. Monday begins the “contact integration period” with padded practices allowed. Teams are authorized up to 14 fully padded practices over the next few weeks.