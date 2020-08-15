Phinsider Question Of The Day 08/15/2020

This NFL season is going to be like nothing that any of have ever seen in a few ways, especially as Miami Dolphins fans. I do not remember ever starting the year with so many new faces and names to learn as far as our roster goes. Seeing as the Dolphins have spent much of the last two decades as bottom feeders in the NFL this has to be a good thing just not what we are used to despite the constant churning of our rosters for the last twenty years give or take a season.

With a building full of new players, either acquired in a trade, via the draft, picked off the waiver wire or signed as free agents there are going to be competitions for starting positions at nearly every position sans the ones we already are sure of. We know who our two starting wide outs will be as well as the two starting corners, assuming Howard is fully rehabbed by game one. We all expect Fitzpatrick to begin the year as the starter and perhaps even end it in that role depending on the growth of Tua over the next few months which was of course stunted by his not being able to attend any off-season activities, something that will affect every rookie in the NFL. His injury not withstanding it would have been nice to have Tua in the building ASAP if for no other reason than to begin learning what will be a much more complicated offense than he has ever previously run.

But beyond those three positions and perhaps a spot here or there we are going to see more starting positions up for grabs since perhaps the day that Don Shula arrived and brought a sense of pride to a city and a team that needed it badly at the time. Funny how history repeats itself and I see no better way to send the late great Don Shula off to the great beyond than to have Flores once again instill that same sort of pride in this organization that made so many of us rabid fans in the first place.

With all of that in mind the Phinsider Question Of The Day is which positions do you see being the most contentious and competitive positions during this training camp and within that list of positions up for grabs who do you see as perhaps a surprise player that rises up and snatches a starting roll on this roster to everyone’s surprise?

Give us your thought's below.