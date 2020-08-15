Dolphins activate Ereck Flowers, Claim Jeremiah Dinson off waivers

The Miami Dolphins announced the activation of guard Ereck Flowers from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Placed on the list on August 2, Flowers either tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contact to someone who did. He has now been medically cleared to return to training camp practice along with the rest of the team.

Flowers signed with the Dolphins as a free agent this spring. He previously played for the Washington Football Team, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Giants, appearing in 75 games with 71 starts over his five seasons. He was the ninth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Giants out of the University of Miami.

The team also announced moving defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, just three days after signing him. An undrafted free agent signed by Seattle in 2016, he also spent time between the NFL and the Canadian Football League. He made his NFL debut last season with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in four games.

Bryant joins cornerback Xavien Howard as the only Dolphins on the COVID-19 list. Howard is also on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to rehab from knee surgery. With the COVID-19 list designation, players are not allowed into the team facilities, meaning Bryant cannot join the team in practices while Howard is unable to conduct rehab work in the facility.

Miami was also awarded safety Jeremiah Dinson off waivers from he Detroit Lions. An undrafted free agent signed this year, Dinson was a three-year starter at Auburn, where he played in 48 games with 214 tackles and four interceptions. A Miami native, Dinson now is reunited with his college secondary-mate, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who Miami selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.