The Splash Zone 8/15/20: Rookies Face A Tough Task

With no preseason games and no offseason activities, rookies around the league could struggle to make the transition between college and pro football this year. The rookies are only going to have practice reps to go off of and football could be a bit sloppy during the early weeks. The Dolphins have one of the biggest draft classes and some of the coaches have admitted that it’s going to be a bit challenging.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Why Bill Belichick’s ‘turbulent’ word of caution applies to Miami Dolphins and their rookies - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins were supposed to open the preseason in Atlanta on Friday night. The fact that’s not happening will have an impact when they open for real at New England.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins should consider trade proposal for Zach Ertz | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins, flush with cap space and draft picks, are in the perfect position to propose a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Zach Ertz.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins: Time to ride or die with Brian Flores, Xavien Howard added to COVID-19 list, and coaching quotes from the weekend—Miami Dolphins Podcast (Phinsider Radio) - The Phinsider

Jake and Josh Talk Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins News 8/14/20: Dolphins To Wear Patch Honoring Don Shula - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.