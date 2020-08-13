Time to ride or die with Flores, Howard added to COVID-19 list, and coaching quotes from the weekend

As we push towards the Miami Dolphins 2020 season, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else.

Please listen, rate, and subscribe. Thank you and enjoy!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, the boys jump into a jam-packed week of Dolphins news and notes.

First, Jake and Josh kick off this week’s episode, breaking down the latest news on cornerback Xavien Howard.

Will he be on the field week 1 when the team travels to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots?

Where will the Dolphins turn if he’s unable to play, and what might his future look like in Miami?

We then weed through Minkah Fitzpatrick’s recent quotes and discuss the latest Bleacher Report article—which reminds us how excellent Brian Flores is.

The podcast then turns into a Brian Flores appreciation podcast before returning to its regularly scheduled programming.

We wrap things up with some juicy quotes from Miami’s recent press conferences, including Chan Gailey’s thoughts on the Dolphins, and Tua Tagovailoa.

All of this and much more on this episode of Phinsider Radio.

Follow Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and myself @houtz) on Twitter!

As always, please rate, listen, and subscribe to the podcast. Thank you, and #FinsUP