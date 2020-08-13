Dolphins add Deatrick Nichols, waive Steven Parker, Bryce Sterk

The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday the signing of cornerback Deatrick Nichols while waiving safety Steven Parker and tight end Bryce Sterk. Nichols joins the Dolphins after leading the XFL in interceptions during their short season this past spring. A Miami native, Nichols originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida, signed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He appeared in two games as a rookie and continued with Arizona during the 2019 offseason. He played for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL, recording three interceptions.

Parker played 14 games for Miami in 2019, starting four times, after being a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Rams, An undrafted free agent signed in 2018, Parker sent his rookie season on the Rams’ practice squad. He had 20 tackles, three passes defensed, and two interceptions for the Dolphins.

Sterk signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins in April, coming out of Montana State. A defensive end in college, he recorded 126 tackles, 23.5 sacks, five passes defensed, and one fumble recovery while starting 28 games. The Dolphins were working to transition him to tight end.