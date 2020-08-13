Dolphins to honor legendary coach Don Shula with jersey patch throughout the 2020 season

The Miami Dolphins will wear a jersey patch during the 2020 season to honor legendary football coach Don Shula. The patch will feature the name Shula with the number “347” underneath, highlighting his all-time career wins, the most in the NFL.

The team released a video announcing the patch on Thursday morning.

The Greatest of All Time.



This season, we will wear a jersey patch to honor the life and legacy of Coach Don Shula. pic.twitter.com/g8exTShZmM — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 13, 2020

Shula, who won two Super Bowls, including an undefeated season in 1972 (the only team to go undefeated through both the regular season and playoffs), passed away on May 4 at the age of 90.

Not only does Shula hold the record for most wins as a head coach, but he is also first in games coached with 526 and most consecutive seasons coached with 33. His career with the Dolphins started in 1970 and he remained at the helm of the franchise until 1995.

He was a four-time AP NFL coach of the year, winning the award in 1964, 1967, 1968 and 1972. Shula was also selected as the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 1993 and he was also a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

With the preseason cancelled for the 2020 season, the first time we will see the Dolphins sporting the patches will be on Sept. 13, when they travel to New England to start the regular season against the Patriots.

The Dolphins currently have one of the best throwback uniforms in the NFL and it is going to be a challenge to find a better jersey than a Tua Tagovailoa throwback featuring the patch honoring one of the best coaches in NFL history.