Todd McShay 2021 Mock Draft: Dolphins add offensive firepower in latest ESPN mock draft

We are now four months removed from the 2020 NFL Draft, which means it’s time to open up the Pro Football Network Mock Draft simulator and start drafting! That’s what ESPN’s Todd McShay must have been thinking when he released his 2021 NFL Mock draft earlier this week.

So without further ado, let us take a look at McShay’s way-too-early 2021 NFL mock draft.

Like most 2021 mock drafts, McShay’s kicks off with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence drafted #1-overall by the Jaguars.

Next, Washington selects Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain ll followed by Cincinnati taking uber-talented offensive lineman Penei Sewell. At #4, the Carolina Panthers select Ohio State QB Justin Fields— which leaves the Dolphins with a plethora of options at #5.

With the 5th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select...

5. Miami Dolphins Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU* I’ll start by saying that if Sewell were available, he’d be the pick. Even after Miami drafted Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt with early picks in April, protecting Tua Tagovailoa is still the team’s top priority. But with Sewell off to block for Burrow in Cincinnati, let’s help Tagovailoa another way. Chase is the best available prospect here and a true No. 1 wideout, but he also fills a glaring need for the Dolphins. DeVante Parker had a breakout season with more than 1,200 receiving yards, but the next-most-productive Dolphins WR in 2019 was Preston Williams at 428. Chase had 1,780 yards and 20 scores last season with the Tigers, and he has the dynamic playmaking tools to be an elite producer at the next level for Tua for years to come.

Ja’Marr Chase is one of the best wide receivers in football. And after fixing both lines and investing heavily on defense this offseason, the Dolphins are going to be looking to add star power to their young, evolving-offense.

Chase is that guy and paired alongside DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, could quickly make Miami’s WR corps one of the best units in football.

With the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select...

15. Miami Dolphins (via HOU) Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson After going with the talented Chase at receiver with its first pick, Miami might consider Jevon Holland (Oregon) here to address its safety woes. Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith is worth a look too. A big offseason certainly helped the Dolphins along in their rebuild, but there are still a lot of problematic areas. While I like Matt Breida’s speed, he’s a free agent next spring, and Jordan Howard hasn’t shown much juice. Etienne would give Tagovailoa an explosive young backfield-mate with a great combination of initial burst and straight-line acceleration. He’s a home run hitter in space, and nabbing him here makes for a scary Tagovailoa-Chase-Etienne offensive core.

Miami’s second 2021 first-round draft pick (HOUSTON) is projected to be towards the middle of the pack. And after missing out on 2020’s crop of running backs, the Dolphins will almost certainly address the position early in 2021.

So, why not draft one of the best backs in the country?

Enter, Travis Etienne.

The young RB from Clemson has proven over his collegiate career to be one of the most explosive players in the country. Etienne is a quick, decisive back that can leave his mark in the passing game as well.

Before returning to Clemson for the 2021 season, Etienne was my RB1, and will likely find himself at the top of my list once again.

Adding Ja’Marr Chase and Travis Etienne to Miami’s current offense would be a dream come true. And would quickly make the Dolphins’ offense one of the most dynamic in all of football.

What do you think of Todd McShay’s latest mock draft? Let us know in the comments section below.