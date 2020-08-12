Dolphins claim Breon Borders off waivers from Steelers

The Miami Dolphins announced on Wednesday the team acwuired cornerback Breon Borders. Originally an undrafted free agent signed by the (then) Oakland Raiders out of Duke in 2017, Borders has spent time with the Houston Texans (2018), Buffalo Bills, (2017-2018). He played in 11 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, with one start, as well as one appearance with the Washington Football Team.

He has seven tackles and a fumble recovery in his career, all with the Jaguars.

Borders was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in April, but was waived on Tuesday to make roster space for cornerback Justin Layne, who the team activated from the COVID-19 list.

With Miami, Borders will compete with Noah Igbonoghene, Jamal Perry, Nik Needham, Nate Brooks, Tae Hayes, Ken Webster, and Picasson Nelson, Jr., as the third cornerback behind Byron Jones and Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins began their on-field work today, with agradual ramp up until full padded practices are allowed beginning on August 17. Until today, teams were only allowed to conduct strength and conditioning work.