Miami Dolphins sign defensive tackle Brandin Bryant

As training camp lifts into full swing and teams begin shaping out what their final rosters will look like come the regular season, the Miami Dolphins are adding some depth to the defensive line in the form of defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Bryant started his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent of out Florida Atlantic University in 2016. He was released by the Seahawks during final roster cuts and ended up spending the majority of that season on the New York Jets’ practice squad before being promoted to the team’s active roster at the end of December. Bryant was waived from New York’s injured reserve in August of 2017.

Bryant spent the 2017 season out of football before eventually ending up in the CFL in 2018. Bryant played ten games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and accumulated 11 tackles and two sacks. He then joined the Montreal Alouettes for the 2019 season and recorded a single tackle in one game with the team before making his NFL return with the Cleveland Browns. Bryant spent the first few months of the 2019 NFL season on the Browns’ practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster in November. In four games on Cleveland’s active roster, Bryant recorded three total tackles.

Bryant was waived and re-joined Cleveland’s practice squad at the end of December. He was signed to a reserve/futures contract on December 30th and was waived by the Browns on May 8th.